2021 Toyota Sienna Takes Design Cues From Trains

Toyota had a lot to show this week including its new 2021 Toyota Sienna model and the Venza giving us a clear look at how the hybrid models will look when it arrives.

According to Toyota, the 2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by the bullet train, more specifically the front design of the Shinkansen Japanese Bullet Train. It was added that the train design looks powerful and speedy and they wanted to replicate that with the Sienna as well.

While the actual Sienna does not look that fast, it does have some resemblance to the train. It is bolder and more muscular which might be something their customer would appreciate.

On the inside, the vehicle was given a more personal design that moved away from the bus like the interior of the previous model. The vehicle also got an updated instrument panel and center console to make it even more appealing. The 2021 Toyota Sienna is expected to arrive later this year.