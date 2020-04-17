2021 Toyota Supra: Sacrifice Made For Extra Power

It feels like the new Toyota Supra was just here and now Toyota is ready to give it an update.

After one year in the market, it was announced this week that the Supra will be getting some extra power under the hood along with an updated chassis for better handling.

The 2020 Toyota Supra had about 335hp and 365lb ft of torque to offer but the 2021 model will come in with 382hp and 368lb ft of torque. While that sounds like good news, the downside to it all is that the vehicle will also be less fuel-efficient now.

For the 2021 model, the fuel economy numbers have now gone down to 22mpg in the city and 30mpg on the highway while the 2020 model had 24mpg to offer in the city and 31mpg on the highway. What do you think of the update?