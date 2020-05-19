2021 Toyota Venza Is A Harrier In Disguise?

The Venza might sound familiar and that is because it was something that Toyota has been offering back in 2009 but it is now the name of the new 2021 Toyota Venza model.

While the original Venza shared its platform with the Camry, the new Venza will be closer to the Toyota Harrier, a model sold in Japan. These Harriers were also offered here in the US but when they arrived, they were called the RX 300.

The new Venza will be sharing a lot of its features with the Harrier including the TNGA-K platform and the 2.5 liters four-cylinder hybrid engine but unlike the Harrier, the Venza will be offered with an AWD system.

The hybrid model will be able to offer about 219hp while the non-hybrid model will offer about 169hp and 153hp. What do you think of the new Toyota Venza?