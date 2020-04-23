2021 Toyota Yaris Cross: More Details Dropped

Back in March, Toyota hinted that they have a new crossover that they are going to show off at the Geneva Motor Show but we all know that it did not happen as the event was canceled. Toyota later said that the debut of the vehicle will be pushed back but they are now ready to show it off.

The new Yaris Cross is a new crossover based on the Yaris and will be coming in to sit below the C-HR model. While it is taller than the Yaris, it will be smaller than the C-HR.

In terms of design, it won’t be as bold as the C-HR which might be a smart thing to do as a safer design could be what the people are looking for right now.

The new Yaris Cross will also come with a set of 18inch wheels and a new exterior paint color called Brass Gold. Under the hood will be an AWD layout with a hybrid powertrain that will include a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor offering a total of 116hp.