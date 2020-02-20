2021 Volkswagen Arteon R: 400HP Model Coming?

Volkswagen did announce that they are working on a Volkswagen Arteon R model years ago but it looks like it is almost here now.

The new Volkswagen Arteon R will come in as the top of the range model and it was just spotted getting tested out in the open. From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting a bigger air intake along with a more aggressive diffuser with incorporated rectangular exhaust pipes.

The vehicle was also spotted with drilled brakes in front and blue calipers. It is speculated that the Arteon R would be powered by a 3.0 liter VR6 twin-turbocharged engine that will be delivering 400hp with its DSG transmission.

The Arteon R should be able to go from 0 to 62mph in 4 seconds. As for whether it will be coming to our shores or not, we will have to wait and see.