2021 Volkswagen Caddy: All There Is To Know

Volkswagen did say that they were going to unveil their 2021 Volkswagen Caddy before February ends and now, we are finally learning more about the upcoming model.

The new images released showed the vehicle with its new headlights and slim upper grille with the new Volkswagen logo in the center. We also get to see the lower grille which will take over the new front bumper with a honeycomb mesh in the middle.

In the back, the vehicle will be fitted with a set of slim LED taillights that are longer now. There is also the 18inch alloy wheels and huge tailgate. It was also revealed that the proportions of the vehicle are not the same now compared to the outgoing model.

The Caddy will be riding on the MQB platform and will be fitted with diesel powertrains that will offer 74hp to 120hp. There is also a turbocharged petrol engine option that will be offering 114hp when it arrives.