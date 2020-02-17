2021 Volkswagen GTi Diesel Version Teased!

We will be learning more about the 2021 Volkswagen Golf real soon and to get the hype ball rolling, Volkswagen has released a new teaser image showing off the new 2021 Volkswagen GTD model, the diesel version of the GTi.

On the outside, most people would not notice the changes that Volkswagen made to the vehicle as the only major change that they did was update the grille insert to a hexagonal mesh along with five fog light elements.

In the front, we will also see the GTD badge so there is no confusing what it is. The other parts of the body will also be getting some subtle changes but do not expect much.

As for what diesel engine we will be seeing under the hood, we might have to wait until the Geneva Motor Show next month to learn more about the vehicle.