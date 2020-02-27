2021 Volkswagen GTI: More Of Everything

Volkswagen took the covers off the 2021 Volkswagen GTI and as expected, when it comes to design, Volkswagen decided to play it a little safe with only a little change here and there to make it look more aggressive but that is it.

Powering the Volkswagen GTI will be the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will now be offering 241hp instead of the 228hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as an option.

While the exterior will be getting some changes to make it obvious that it is the GTI model, the interior update will be even more subtle. It does get a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 10-inch infotainment display.

The Volkswagen GTI will be coming to the US later this year but the price is still a mystery at this point.