2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Not Hiding Anymore

We will be seeing more ID models coming from Volkswagen in the near future with the second model being the Volkswagen ID.4.

The vehicle was recently spotted when it was getting tested out in Europe and while this is not the first time we have seen the model, it is the first time that it was spotted with barely any camo on. The only part that Volkswagen wanted to cover up was the rear fascia which was covered by black tape.

The shape looks as sharp as always and the vehicle will keep the Volkswagen taillight sharp. The ID.4 will be riding on the MEB modular electric architecture. It will be powered by two electric motors that will offer close to 302hp when it arrives.

It will come with different battery options as well which will allow for different driving ranges depending on which you get. Production for the Volkswagen ID.4 will be starting this year.