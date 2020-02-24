2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R: Don’t Get Your Hopes Up!

Spies spotted what they believe is the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R getting tested out in the open. While the design does not differ too much from the standard version, the R version was fitted with a quad-tipped exhaust system and blue brake calipers that made it obvious and these are no ordinary Tiguans.

The Tiguan R will also be getting a sportier bumper with larger air intakes. Powering it will be a 2.0 liter turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the same one found on the Golf R. This will be offering about 330hp.

As exciting as it is, we still do know if the vehicle will actually be coming to the US. The last response from Volkswagen was that they do not know at this point but that there might be a chance so we will have to wait and see.

There were rumors that we might see it at the Chicago Auto Show this year.