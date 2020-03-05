2022 BMW 7-Series: New Details Picked Up?

The upcoming 2022 BMW 7-Series was spotted out in the open once more. The concept was fitted under the skin of the current model.

Previous shots of the vehicle showed it getting tested with barely any camo on suggesting that most of the design changes will be minor. The test mule did not come with any badges as well so it was hard to determine which model BMW was testing.

The new 2022 BMW 7-Series will be coming in with an all-electric version which is said to be powered by an 80kWh battery pack while the range-topper will be fitted with a huge 120kWh battery pack that will allow close to 434miles of range.

The new next-gen BMW 7 Series prototypes will be ready in a few month’s time while the new model is expected to arrive in 2022.