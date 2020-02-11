2022 Fisker Ocean EV Heads To Geneva

Fisker will be at the Geneva Motor Show this year where they will be showing off their 2022 Fisker Ocean.

The vehicle production is set to start next year and here is what we know about the model so far. The Ocean will have 300 miles of range to offer thanks to its 80+ kWh battery pack. It will also support fast charging so users can charge it up from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes. It will need 2.9 seconds to go from 0-60mph.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a head-up display that is incorporated into the windshield. It will also be fitted with a 16inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9.8inch instrument cluster, and AR features.

The Fisker Ocean will retail for $37,499 in the US before the federal tax credit deduction.