2022 Ford Ranger: New Details Leaked?

It might be a little too early right now but there are some new reports suggesting that there might be some new information on the upcoming 2022 Ford Ranger model.

According to CarExpert, the 2022 Ford Ranger could be coming in with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that we have no seen on any Ford product just yet. It was reported that it could be getting a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine that will be paired with an electric motor that will be offering about 362hp and will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It is believed that the vehicle could also be getting two diesel engine options only for the Europe and Australia market. The diesel engine would most likely be the 2.0-liter twin-turbo motor and the 3.0 liter V6 twin-turbo diesel engine.

In terms of tech, the vehicle should be fitted with a 12.8inch vertical display that will come with Android Auto and AppleCarplay connectivity.