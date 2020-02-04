2022 Ford Transit Connect Hiding Under This Ford Mule?

Another Ford mule was spotted doing its test out in the open and while it might look like some wagon for the future, some people believe that the mule was actually a cover for the next-gen Ford Transit Connect.

There is not a whole lot of information right now but it was reported that the next-gen Transit Connect would be heading into production in 2022 at their Mexico plant, the same plant that is working on the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ right now.

There is not a whole lot of details on what the vehicle will be offering but we are expecting to see some hybrid and plug-in hybrid option. The engine could also match what the Transit is offering which is a 1.0 liter EcoBoost three-cylinder petrol engine and a 125hp electric motor.

Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon.