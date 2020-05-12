2022 Renault SUVs Confirmed

Renault will be working on two new SUVs EV models that will be coming in 2020. Here is what we know right now.

According to Renault, the vehicles will come riding on the CMF-EV platform. The first model to arrive will be an SUV that is sized around the Kadjar model while the second model would most likely be a high-riding model.

Renault also reported the vehicle could be an SUV or crossover model instead of a hatchback. The new EVs should also have a little more range to offer compared to the Zoe as it was suggested that it could be offering about 342miesl of range when it finally arrives.

Renault and Dacia will both be aiming to offer about eight EVs with most of the EVs being smaller models similar to the Zoe and Renault Twizy. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon.