2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI: What Are We Getting

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be heading to the US soon and here is what those living in the US will be getting when the vehicle finally arrives.

In terms of design, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI model will be coming with the standard GTI features including the red emblems and honeycomb-shaped trim pieces and a set of 18inch wheels. A 19inch alloy wheels will also be offered as an option along with the illuminated grille.

Features that will also be coming as standard includes blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. On the inside, there will also be new the new -look plaid cloth upholstery. For those looking for something extra, features like the heated and ventilated seats will be offered as an option with additional cost.

Powering the Golf GTI will be the 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering about 242hp and 273lb ft of torque. The new Golf GTI will be arriving next year as a 2020 model.