2022 Volkswagen Tiguan: What’s New?

Volkswagen has finally announced its 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan revealing what the model will be offered despite the fact that we don’t even know what the 2021 model will be offering.

The 2022 model will be getting an updated style in the back and front including new headlights and grille design. The front lower surround also appears larger now. The R-Line will also be getting a new badge to match what the other R-badge models are offering.

On the inside, the vehicle will be getting silver and gray interior although Beowna nd light bright seat colors will also be offered. The vehicle will also come with an eight-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster as standard but a 10.25inch Digital Cockpit will also be available.

The base model Willa so be getting heated seats, keyless entry, and more driver assistance system as standard. No price has been revealed yet so we will have to wait for a little to learn more about the upcoming model.