Alfa Romeo New Model To Be Announced In A Few Months Time

This year is a big year for Alfa Romeo as they will be celebrating their 110th birthday and they will be celebrating it with the unveiling of a new model.

The event will be happening on the 24th of June in Milan and with all eyes on them, there is no better time to show off their new vehicle which is said to either be a crossover or a coupe model.

While some fans were hoping that it would be the GTV model, it would be safer to assume that it will be a crossover since is still so popular right now.

There were also some speculation that it could be a two-door model that pays tribute to their heritage. For now, we can only take a guess at what Alfa Romeo is looking to offer but the event is only a few months away so the wait will be over soon.