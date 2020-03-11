All-Electric Jaguar XJ Spotted With Production Ready Design

We might be very close to seeing the Jaguar XJ model as spies have been spotting the all-electric Jaguar XJ out in the open a few times now with its production body on. Here is what we have learned so far.

The vehicle was heavily covered in camo stickers but we should still tell that it was wearing its production body as the shape and placement of the taillight was a huge giveaway. In the back, we also can make out the XF-like shoulder line.

Some people seem to also think that the door windows could be frameless but that is a little hard to determine. The all-electric Jaguar XJ will come riding on the MLA platform which is said to be a much lighter platform.

It was also speculated that it will be fitted with a 90.2kWh battery pack and will have an electric range of 292miles. No word on when the vehicle will actually be arriving when it was speculated that we might see it next year.