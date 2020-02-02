Animal Crossing: New Horizons Console Stuck With One Island

We are only a few weeks away from the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unlike the last game, eight players can live together on the same island now and that is not the only change that players will need to take note of.

If your friends would like to play the game on our system, they will have to use your island to do so as it was announced that only one island can exist for one Nintendo Switch console even though you have a few copies of the game.

That means if players want to create their own island, they will need to own their own game and Switch.

It was also announced that there will be a special Animal Crossing themed Nintendo Switch which will be arriving a few days before the game arrives on the 13th of March. The game will only be arriving on the 20th of March.