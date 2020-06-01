Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Offerings

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a new update but don’t get too excited because the update will not have much to offer.

According to the website, the new update 1.2.1 will be there to address some of the issues that players have been experiencing to improve the gaming experience. The notes do not go into detail on what is fixed but some people have noticed that some previous bugs were no longer there.

One such bug is the item duplication glitch which players have reported seems to have been resolved. The update must be installed if you are looking to continue playing the game.

Players are currently enjoying the Stamp Rally event which celebrates International Museum Day and will end on the 31st of May. When it ends, the Wedding Season will start.