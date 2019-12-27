Animal Crossing: New Horizons, What We Know Now?

Nintendo Switch users are looking forward to getting their hands on the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons game after eight years of waiting for the new game with the last game New Leaf being released for the 3DS eight years ago.

The game was announced at E3 this year and since then, we have been seeing more of the game. They did suggest that the game will be arriving in 2019 when the game was first to announce but at this point, it does not look like that will be happening. Right now, the release date has been set to the 20th of March 2020.

From what we have seen so far, the new game will look pretty similar to the other Animal Crossing game but it will also get some new features from the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game.

Multiplayer will still be a big part of the game as well as announced. How many of you are looking forward to playing the game?