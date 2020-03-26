Anthem Legendary Runner Issue Finally Addressed

A new patch for Anthem has been released and this time, the patch will fix the issue where players were not getting their rewards when they complete the weekly challenge.

The weekly challenge, Legendary Runner was supposed to award players with 2000 coins as a reward on completion but players reported that after completing the mission, they did not get any reward and the challenge was not counted as complete.

Because of that, players could not unlock their monthly challenges and are missing out on a chance to get Masterwork Ember, a rare crafting element need for making Jevelin armor and weapons.

For those that did complete the challenger, EA will be backtracking through accounts and will be giving them the rewards they earn. The patch will be released on PS4, PC and Xbox One.