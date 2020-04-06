Apex Legends Developers Still Interest In Crossplay

While things might have started off a little bumpy for Apex Legends in the beginning, things did turn for the better after all the updates that the developer released.

One update that fans have been looking forward to is the crossplay update and according to the developer, crossplay is definitely something that their kind of game would expect to get and that it is very important to them.

However, they did not say whether it is being worked on or not or when the fans can expect it to arrive but crossplay was teased for Apex Legends right from the start.

For now, fans will just have to wait. For this month, Apex Legends will be offering up a map rotation as part of the next event so players can pick between two maps.