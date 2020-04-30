Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: What We Know Now?

Assassin’s Creed fans have been waiting for Ubisoft to announce the next Assassin’s Creed game and we are finally hearing about it now.

The first teaser for Valhalla came from artist BossLogic who tweeted a picture and asked fans to tune in for the next Assassin’s Creed chapter. This was accompanied by a link to a live stream where the Viking-themed key art for the game was slowly unveiled.

With the picture now completely unveiled, we got to learn the new name of the game. On top of that, a new cinematic trailer of the game was released confirming that the new Assassin’s Creed will be related to the Vikings.

It is safe to say that the new game will be set in Scotland or Scandanavia and would borrow some legends from Norse mythology. As for where it will fit in the timeline of the game, we will have to wait and see.