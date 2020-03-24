Aston Martin Valhalla Engine Confirmed

Aston Martin is not keeping their Valhalla a secret but there is a lot about the vehicle that we still do not know about but at least we know what engine it will be coming in with.

According to Aston Martin, the upcoming Valhalla will be powered by an all-new 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that will be paired with an electric motor. So far, no numbers have been revealed yet but we do know that the new engine will weight less than 440 pounds.

Aston Martin has no produced their own engine since 1969 so this is a pretty big deal for the automaker. When the engine does arrive, we should expect to see it getting fitted onto various other Aston Martin models in the future.

As of now, there is not a whole lot of information about what else the Aston Martin Valhalla will be offering but it is speculated to arrive in 2022.