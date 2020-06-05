Audi A6 50 TFSI E Hybrid Range Announced

Audi will have one more plug-in hybrid option to offer now with the arrival of the Audi A6 50 TFSI e model in the UK. Here is what we know now.

The new PHEV will come powered by a 2.0-liter petrol four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that will be offering a combination of 295bhp and 332lb ft of torque.

It was announced that the A6 50 TFSI will be able to travel for about 34miles on range and has a top speed of 84mph on electric power only. The standard engine will be able to go up to 152mph.

The vehicle will come with three driving modes including an EV mode, Hybrid mode as well as a Hold mode that conserves the electric energy for later. With a 7kW wall charger, the vehicle will take 2.5 hours to be fully charged.

Standard features like the 18inch alloy wheels, MMI twin-touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit digital display, and more.