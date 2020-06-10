Audi E-Tron GT Spotted Before Debut Event

Audi will be showing off their Audi E-Tron GT at the 2020 Los Angeles Motor Show but before that happens, the vehicle was spotted out in the open.

The vehicle was spotted with a lot of camos on but we could still make out some of the details. Most of the vehicle looked very close to the concept that Audi showed off back in 2018 but of course, the production model will be coming with door handles which were something the concept did not have.

The interior should also match what we have seen on the concept so far. The production model will be coming in with a 96kWh battery pack that should be offering about 248miles of electric range.

The production model will be built at the same plant as the R8 model and it will be coming in to compete with the Porsche Taycan although it will be cheaper than the Porsche Taycan.