Audi E-Tron GT Spotted Before Official Debut

The Audi E-Tron GT should be making its official debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show this year but before that happen, the vehicle was spotted out in the open with barely any covers on.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be keeping most of the original design from the 2018 concept but on the production model, the vehicle will be getting some door handles, something that was missing on the concept.

We have no seen much of the interior yet, but it is believed that it will look similar to that the concept was offered. When the Audi E-Tron GT does arrive, it will be fitted with a 96kWh battery that will be offering about 248miles of range.

At this point, the Los Angeles Motor Show might not event happen so we will just have to wait and see.