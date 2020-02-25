Home Automotive • Audi E-Tron Production Stopped…

Audi E-Tron Production Stopped…

 - February 25, 2020

The Audi E-Tron production will be idle for a short period of time as Audi revealed that they are having an issue with their battery.

Shortages in the battery at the production plant in Brussels stopped on Thursday. Audi sold about 26,000 E-Trons in 2019 and the production line stops will help Audi catch up with their battery supply issue.

This will only be temporary as the production will continue on Tuesday. There is also a plan to expand the E-Tron line up to include a Sportback model as well as a high-performance model but nothing has been confirmed right now so we will have to wait and see.

As successful as it is, it is bleve that the E-Tron will only be a one-generation thing as Audi will start working EV into their existing lineup.

In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*