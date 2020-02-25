Audi E-Tron Production Stopped…

The Audi E-Tron production will be idle for a short period of time as Audi revealed that they are having an issue with their battery.

Shortages in the battery at the production plant in Brussels stopped on Thursday. Audi sold about 26,000 E-Trons in 2019 and the production line stops will help Audi catch up with their battery supply issue.

This will only be temporary as the production will continue on Tuesday. There is also a plan to expand the E-Tron line up to include a Sportback model as well as a high-performance model but nothing has been confirmed right now so we will have to wait and see.

As successful as it is, it is bleve that the E-Tron will only be a one-generation thing as Audi will start working EV into their existing lineup.