Audi e-Tron S Electric SUV Drifting For The Camera

Audi will be adding the new S Performance model for their Audi e-Tron lineup and now they are showing off what the new S model will be able to do including drifting.

The S Performance model will be coming in with three motors, two in the back and one in front. The vehicle will be able to offer about 429hp and 596lb ft of torque but with the over-boost mode, it will be offering about 496hp.

The 95kWh battery pack, the vehicle will need about half an hour to charge up to 80% but the range of the vehicle is still a mystery right now. Audi has also released a new video showing the vehicle drifting on the tracks. You can check that out in the video below.

The new Audi e-Tron S Electric SUV model will be coming in the second half of the year.