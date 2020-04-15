Home Automotive • Audi Q4 E-Tron Using Volkswagen As Disguise

Audi Q4 E-Tron Using Volkswagen As Disguise

 - April 15, 2020

The Audi Q4 E-Tron was spotted getting tested out in the open once more but hiding under the Volkswagen ID.4 Crossover skin. Although it was easy to mistake it as just another Volkswagen model, the vehicle had way too much camo on leading people to suspect that there was more to the story.

Based on what we have seen so far and the Q4 concept, most people already have an idea of what the vehicle could look like when it finally arrives with its low roofline and tapered fastback-like look.

It was revealed that the concept was powered by an 82kWh battery pack that could offer about 280miles of range which is similar to what Volkswagen will be offering when it arrives later on.

The Q4 E-Tron model should be powered on both axles as what we have seen on Quattro all-wheel-drive models.

In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*