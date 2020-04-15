Audi Q4 E-Tron Using Volkswagen As Disguise

The Audi Q4 E-Tron was spotted getting tested out in the open once more but hiding under the Volkswagen ID.4 Crossover skin. Although it was easy to mistake it as just another Volkswagen model, the vehicle had way too much camo on leading people to suspect that there was more to the story.

Based on what we have seen so far and the Q4 concept, most people already have an idea of what the vehicle could look like when it finally arrives with its low roofline and tapered fastback-like look.

It was revealed that the concept was powered by an 82kWh battery pack that could offer about 280miles of range which is similar to what Volkswagen will be offering when it arrives later on.

The Q4 E-Tron model should be powered on both axles as what we have seen on Quattro all-wheel-drive models.