Audi Q5 & A8 Price Will Help It Stay In The Fight

While both the Audi Q5 and A8 will have a lot to offer in terms of performance and features, all of that will not matter if the vehicle were priced too high. Luckily, Audi recognizes that and has chosen to keep it in a reasonable range.

Both the plug-in hybrid, TFSI e-badged version of the Audi Q5 and A8 have gotten its price tag now. he Q5 base model will retail for $53,895 and with Audi expecting most of their buyers to be eligible for the federal tax credit of $6712, most poeple would be able to bring down the price of the Audi models significantly.

The Q5 will come powrred by a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine that is paired with an electric motor to deliver abou 362hp.

Then there is the A8 TFSI model which will come with a $94,995 price tag. This will come powered by a 3.0 liter V6 engine that will be mated to an eight speed autoamtic transmission and an electric motor.