Audi RS3 Will Stay Where It Is At

The Audi RS3 is currently the entry-level model for Audi but there were rumors suggesting that Audi might be working on an RS1 model that would come in to sit below the RS3 to become the new entry-level model.

According to Autocar who spoke to Julius Seebach, the managing director for Audi, the RS3 will remain as the most affordable Audi Sport model which means those waiting for the A1 model to get a little more power will just have to settle for the 40TFSI model.

The supermini comes powered by a 2.0-liter TFSI engine that will be offering 197hp and 236lb ft of torque and will need 6.5 seconds to go from 0-62mph.

While it is disappointing to know that there won’t be an RS1 model, there were talks about the RS3 possibly getting an update.