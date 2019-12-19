Bake ‘n Switch: Overcooked But With Buns

Fans of Overcooked will have another game to dig in now as it was revealed that a new game similar to the game will be released soon. Called Bake ‘n Switch, the new co-op game will focus on baking buns instead of coming out with burgers and salads.

The game will be released in the Summer of 2020 and will be develope by Streamline games. On top of all the baking that you can do, there will also be battles and boss fights which would make it a little different from Overcooked.

You can play it with up to 4 players. There is also a PvP mode where players can compete to see who makes the most dough. Before it is released, we will be seeing it at a few events where people can test it out.