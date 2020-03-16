Baldur’s Gate 3: Connecting The Dots

Fans of Baldur’s Gate had a lot of questions about the upcoming game. Luckily, the developers are ready to give their players some answers this week on Reddit.

Some fans were curious if the new game would be related to the first two games or not. According to Swen Vincke, the creative director of the game, Baldur’s Gate 3 will have very little to do with the first two games but added that there is a reason why they called it Baldur’s Gate 3.

The developer has been very careful not to reveal too much about the upcoming game as not to spoil it for the rest of the fans but explain that links to the first two games were done in a meaningful way.

The new game will be based on the 5th Edition of DnD. We also know that the 12 classes in the rulebook will be playable in the new game. As of now, the game does not have a release date yet but it will only be released on PC and Stadia.