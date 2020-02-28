Baldur’s Gate 3: Keep Team Small In The Beginning

Now that we got to see Baldur’s Gate 3 after the gameplay was shown at PAX East, the studio is ready to reveal a little more information aobut the game like the companions.

According to the studio, with Early Access, players will only get five companion only. These includes the Half-elf Cleric “Shadowheart”, Githyanki Fighter “Lae’zel”, Elven vampire spawn/ Rogue “Astarion”, Human Wizard “Gale”, and Human Warlock “Wyll”.

While these characters will have their specific race adn class, you characters can be customize with all sorts of combinations. Each companion will have a different origin story.

Of course, more companions will be added in the near future. The Early Access will be releease on PC and Google Stadia with no indication that it will be released on the consoles.