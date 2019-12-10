Bayonetta & Vanquish To Get Anniversary Special Bundle

There were already leaks on the Microsoft Store suggesting that Bayonetta and Vanquish will both be getting some special anniversary offering this year as the product listings were found on the store and now Sega has officially announced it.

The publisher announces the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle which will be arriving next year for PS4 and Xbox One. The games will be remastered and will now run at 4K 60fps on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. The physical version will get a steel book case and will cost $40. There is also a digital version.

This bundle will be perfect for those that missed out on the games in the past but have always wanted to try it out.

The bundle will be released on the 18th of February.