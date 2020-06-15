Bentley Bentayga Recalled Over Fire Risk

The Bentley Bentayga was a huge success for Bentley but it looks like that does not mean it is problem-free, as well as the automaker had to issue a recall to bring back about a quarter of all Bentaygas.

Automotive News Europe reported that the Bentley Bentaygas will be recalled over a fuel supply line quick connector. In the document by NHTSA, it was revealed that the quick connector might not have the proper design specification.

Because of the defect, there is a chance that there might be fuel leaks which would lead to a fire. fortunately, no incident of fire, accident or injury has been reported.

Those affected by the recall will be notified by Bentley by the 31st of July and those recalled will get the defective part to replace with a new quick connector.