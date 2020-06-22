Bentley Bentayga Shows Off Minor Updates Online

Bentley showed off their updated Bentley Bentayga on Instagram this week confirming that it will be getting some updates on the outside and a few more new tech and features on the inside.

A total of four images were shown. In the front, the vehicle will now come with a set of oval headlights. The grille is wider now and the lower bumper have been updated. No images of the back were shown so we do not know what else was done there.

On the inside, the Bentley Bentayga will now come with a fully digital instrument cluster and wider touchscreen. The climate control system vents will also be rectangular now instead of round.

No word on whether there will be any changes to the engine but with these official images now out, we could be hearing more from Bentley soon.