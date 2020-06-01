BioShock And More Games Added To Switch

2K will be offering up more of their popular games on the Switch console now as it was announced that seven games were added this week. Here is what we know now.

Seven games from three of 2K’s franchises were released this week including BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, and more. All these games will also come with the released DLC. If you are looking to play any of these and plan to get the digital version, start clearing up some space because these files are big with the smallest size being a 10.4GB game.

Getting the Bioshock games separately will cost #20 each but if you get The Collection, that will cost $50. Borderlands: GOTY Edition will cost $30 while Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will cost $40. Get the bundle and you will save $10.

The XCOM 2 Collection will cost $50. Which one of these games were you most excited to see?