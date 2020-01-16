Bioshock: The Collection Heading To Switch?

Bioshock: The Collection will bundle up three Bioshock games including BioShock, BioShock 2, and Bioshock Infinite and it looks like fans will get to play those games on Switch soon.

This rumor started after Lootpots discovered the game getting rated at the Taiwanese games rating board. This usually means that a game is on the way and since it is already available on PS4 and Xbox One, most people assume that it could be coming for the Nintendo Switch console.

What they also notice was that the individual games were also rated hinting that the games could be released separately as well. Other than Bioshock, the other two games should come with all the previous DLCs.

The developer is also working on a new BioShock games right now at Cloud Chamber but we do not know when that will be coming out.