BMW 3-Series To Come With More PHEV Options

BMW will be spoiling its customers by offering up more options including the new BMW 330e Touring, Sedan xDrive, and Touring xDrive model.

These new models will come fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with the BMW TwinPower Turbo Tech that will allow the vehicle to deliver about 181hp. The engine will be paired with an electric motor to get an additional 111hp with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

Thanks to the brake energy recuperation system, owners can charge up the battery on the 330e when they brake the vehicle. Normal charging time will take 5.7 hours to go from 0-100 %

The BMW 330e models will come fitted with standard features like the active pedestrian protection, Park Distance Control and the BMW Live Cockpit Connected Drive which will include features like the Remote Services, Apple CarPlay, BMW Intelligent Personal Assitant and more.