BMW Concept i4 Heads To Geneva

BMW is almost ready to release its BWM i4 model but before that happens, we will be seeing its close-to-production concept car at the Geneva Motor Show early next month.

The new BMW Concept i4 will come with a long hood, short trunk lid, fastback-like roofline and more. From what we can see right now, the front fenders will get some air breathers but the rest of the design remains a mystery for now.

The BMW i4 will come powered by a 530hp engine that will only need 4 seconds to go from 0-60mph and will have an electric range of 373miles with the WLTP testing cycle. The numbers should be lower when the EPA results come out.

We are expecting BMW to have more to show at Geneva this year other than the BWM i4 possibly event the coupe model but we will have to wait and see.