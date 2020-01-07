BMW & FCA Cars To Get Amazon Fire TV

There were some rumors about Amazon possibly working on a new Fire TV entertainment system and now they have officially announced their Fire TV Edition for Auto at CES this year.

Based on the name itself, it is pretty obvious that this is something for the vehicles. There is not a whole lot of information now but Amazon did confirm that they will be working with BMW and FCA.

We don’t have much information yet but it is said that it will feature a touchscreen interface. Amazon also added that it will have a living room TV experience where users can watch a wide variety of content.

There were also speculations that it might actually be a rear-seat entertainment system as there seems to be more interest in that right now. Hopefully, Amazon will have some additional information for us soon.