BMW i3 Production Not Stopping Anytime Soon

 - December 15, 2019

The BMW i3 was far from being successful but it looks like it will be hanging around for a few more years.

The i3 comes powered by a 42.4kWh battery pack that will allow it to offer 177miles of range. With the Range Extender version now gone, all models will come with the same 42.2kWh battery pack.

It was reported that BMW might be looking to upgrade the battery pack once more so that it can offer a little more range and that this updated model will be revealed at the end of next year with production to go on for four more years.

Besides the i3, BMW is also working on a few more EVs models that we will be seeing very soon.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
