BMW i4 Concept Will Make An Appearance At Geneva

We have been hearing about the BMW I4 for some time now and it looks like we might finally be able to see what it has to offer at the Geneva Motor Show this year.

BMW Blog revealed that the BMW i4 Concept will be shown off at the show and that it will be very close to what the actual production model will have to offer.

What we know now is that the vehicle will come powered by an electric powertrain that will have 523hp to offer and will only need 4 seconds to go from 0-62mph with a top speed of 125mph. Powering it will be an 80kWh battery pack that will allow the vehicle to offer close to 373miles of range.

BMW also added that the vehicle will have a fast charging feature that will allow it to charge up to 80% in 35minutes while six minutes will give users about 62mliles to work with.

The Geneva Motor Show will be happening in March.