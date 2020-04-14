BMW i7: Ready To Take On Mercedes

BMW have not been shy about the fact that they are invested in an EV future with plans to offer more EV models in the next few years and new reports now suggest that they might be working on an EV version of their 7 Series sedan and that the new EV could be called i7.

According to BMW Blog, the i7 will be very different from the 7 Series model. Instead of the V8 and V12 engines, this EV model will come with a much smaller engine that will be paired with some motors.

There were also talks about there being two variants of the i7, one will come from an 80kWh battery pack while the other will be powered by a 120kWh pack that will allow the vehicle to offer about 385miles of electric range.

As for how it will look like, we will just have to wait and see since BMW has not revealed anything yet.