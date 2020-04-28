BMW iX3 Leaked Image Bare It All

New leaked images of the BMW iX3 were seen on Instagram giving us all a clear look at what the upcoming model will look like. This is not the first time the vehicle was leaked but the official images do give us a clear look at what is to come.

From what we can see, these should be the official press images for the vehicle and it looks very similar to what we have seen so far. Features like the grille, headlights, front fender vents, lower fascia, and sharp creases match previous spy shots.

The new leaked images also show us the rear of the vehicle which looks impressive with the blue accent in the lower bumper and missing tailpipes further highlighting its electric powertrain.

Powering the BMW iX3 will be the 74-kilowatt hour battery that will be powering a single motor that will be offering 286hp and 296lb ft o torque. The vehicle will have a range of 273miles in Europe based on the WLTP test.