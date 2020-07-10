Home Automotive • BMW iX3 Teased Once More Days Before Official Unveiling

 - July 10, 2020

Automakers are turning to the internet to unveil their models that one unveiling that we will be seeing next week will be the BMW iX3 crossover model but before that happen, the automaker released a new teaser image of the vehicle.

Previously leaked images of the vehicle showed that it will be taking a lot of the design back from the X3 model but it will be getting an updated bumper and some blue accents.

Powering it will be an electric motor that will be fitted with a 74-kilowatt battery pack that will offer a combination of 286hp and 296lb ft of torque. The iX3 should also be offering about 273miles of range.

The BMW iX3 will be officially unveiled on the 14th of July at 10am Tuesday in Munich. The event will be live stream so everybody will get to watch it from all over the world. Production for the iX3 is expected to start this the summer. Sadly, it looks like those living in the US will have to sit this one out.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
